Diagnosis no barrier to full life for Hampton man

A TYPE 2 diabetes diagnosis 21 years ago hasn't stopped Hampton's David Russell living life to the fullest.

By monitoring his diet and keeping on top of his weight with regular exercise, he's had no complications.

"The main thing with weight control is exercise - and I keep very active each day and also have a regular walking program and also run with a low carb diet," he said.

While Mr Russell keeps his diabetes under control, that's not the case for everyone.

The rate of potentially preventable hospitalisations due to diabetes complications rose 4% between 2017-18 in Australia, while the rate of hospitalisations for other chronic conditions has decreased.

That means Australians with diabetes aren't asking for, or getting, the help they need, leading to hospitalisations which could have been avoided with earlier treatment.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Sturt Eastwood said this National Diabetes Week (July 14-20) he wanted all Australians to know the symptoms of diabetes to curb unnecessary hospitalisations and avoid potentially life-changing complications.

A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that there had been 1272 potentially preventable hospitalisations in the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, which includes the Toowoomba region.

That meant there were 6732 hospital bed days used due to diabetes complications throughout the year.

There are about 9800 people in the Toowoomba region with all types of diabetes, and about 8600 of those people have type 2 diabetes.

"We're not identifying the symptoms in time, and this is putting people at risk of complications including blindness, amputation, kidney damage, heart attack and stroke," Mr Eastwood said.