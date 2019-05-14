Diamond wedding anniversary

Ralph & June Olive recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with family at their home in Parkhurst where they have lived for the 60 years of marriage.

They were married on the 2nd May 1959 at St Pauls Cathedral, Rockhampton.

Celebrations were shared with their 4 children, 8 of their 11 grandchildren and close relatives.

Best wishes and love were shared with them from their other grandchildren and great children from Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney and Auckland. Congratulations to you both, such an amazing achievement. xx