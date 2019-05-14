Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIAMOND WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
DIAMOND WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
Your Story

Diamond wedding anniversary

14th May 2019 6:41 AM

Ralph & June Olive recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with family at their home in Parkhurst where they have lived for the 60 years of marriage.

They were married on the 2nd May 1959 at St Pauls Cathedral, Rockhampton.

Celebrations were shared with their 4 children, 8 of their 11 grandchildren and close relatives.

Best wishes and love were shared with them from their other grandchildren and great children from Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney and Auckland. Congratulations to you both, such an amazing achievement. xx

Top Stories

    Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    premium_icon Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    Business The integral group continues fight for secure stocks for the Fitzroy

    'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    premium_icon 'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    Politics Police investigate 'disgraceful' suspected attempted arson attack

    ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

    premium_icon ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

    Politics The PM wants to see GKI prosper but wants to see a proposal first.

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'