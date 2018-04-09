Adorable reason for Laura Geitz’s new-found inspiration

The Commonwealth Games mark Laura Geitz’s return to netball after taking time out to start a family. Picture: Lachie Millard

LAURA Geitz might have motherhood to thank for the Diamonds' domination during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Queensland Firebirds legend, who gave birth to her first child, Barney Gilbride, in February last year, posted an adorable snap of her son and family on the sideline as the Diamonds pummelled South Africa on Sunday night.

It was the first time the one-year-old watched his mum play in the green and gold.

"Last night was the first time our little boy cheered me on in the green and gold!" Geitz wrote.

Laura Geitz shared an image of her son Barney, husband Mark and mother Juanita watching on in the stands at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Picture: @lmgeitz / Instagram

"To look up and see this cheeky little face in the crowd compares to nothing else.

"Marky and Mum words cannot explain how incredible you both are letting me be a part of this journey! Love you all."

Geitz's husband Mark Gilbride and her mother, Juanita Geitz, were also pictured in the happy snap.

Barney's middle name, Ross, is a tribute to Geitz's late father, who died in a farm accident in 2013.

Playing in the Commonwealth Games is Geitz's big comeback to netball after taking a year off to be with her baby.