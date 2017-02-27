33°
Diary of a meth man: Rocky drug trafficker's 'evil' operation

Michelle Gately
| 27th Feb 2017 5:21 PM
Over just a couple of months, Leon Bryce Duff sold more than $47,000 worth of drugs to hundreds of customers.
Over just a couple of months, Leon Bryce Duff sold more than $47,000 worth of drugs to hundreds of customers.

OVER just a couple of months, Leon Bryce Duff sold more than $47,000 worth of drugs to hundreds of customers.

It's a dealing business Justice Duncan McMeekin condemned as "evil”, saying drugs had destroyed the 24-year-old Rockhampton man's life and the lives of many others.

After 600 days in custody, Duff this morning pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to a string of drug offences, including trafficking, and breaching bail.

Prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said police searched Duff's Rockhampton hotel room on June 9, 2015, finding methamphetamine, ecstasy tablets, scales, and "meticulously detailed” diaries noting sales made.

The court heard Duff initially suggested the items had been planted as his door lock was faulty.

Ms O'Rourke said Duff predominantly sold methamphetamine to 124 customers, but also supplied cannabis.

In a two to three month period detailed in the diaries, Duff sold $47,600 worth of drugs.

Following the Rockhampton search, Duff was released on bail.

But he immediately returned to his criminal activities.

Ms O'Rourke said police pulled his car over in Blackwater some days later.

During a search of the vehicle, police found $1080 in cash, scales, empty clip seal bags and five bags containing 22.8g of methamphetamine.

Ms O'Rourke said handwritten sheets in the car showed profit and loss calculations, but did not detail actual sales.

The two mobile phones in the car also breached Duff's bail conditions.

Duff was held in custody from that time.

Ms O'Rourke said his immediate re-offending showed "a complete disregard for authorities and the court”.

Defence barrister Anthony Marinac said Duff grew up in Blackwater and built a good life there, with a job in the hospitality industry.

He was duty manager at the Blackwater Worker's Club from 2012 to 2014.

When Duff's family moved from the area in 2014, he started showing signs of anxiety and depression.

However, Mr Marinac said Duff self-medicated with methampmhetaine instead of taking the drugs prescribed by a doctor.

Duff became dependant on the drug and lost his job.

He moved to Rockhampton and started dealing to maintain his own access to the drug.

Mr Marinac said Duff had used his incarceration positively, overcoming his dependence on the drug and regaining health.

In sentencing, Justice McMeekin described Duff's business as significant.

"You kept fairly meticulous records of your trafficking up to the point of your first offence,” he said.

"It's evident you were keeping a pretty careful eye on how much you were making from your activities.

"Trafficking in drugs is an evil thing to do. It destroys young people.

"Unfortunately, young people think they can make easy money from trafficking in drugs.

"As your case shows, and as many others show, generally they get found out by the police.”

Duff was given a head sentence of five years, suspended immediately for five years given the pre-sentence time served.

Topics:  drug trafficker drug trafficking meth methampetamine rockhampton court rockhampton crime supreme court

