Dicing with death: The top things kids put in their mouths

Coins and small toys, including Lego parts and game pieces, were the most common items kids swallowed that resulted in a Queensland Children's Hospital emergency visit last year.

Other people's medications, button batteries and magnets rounded out the top five, representing the more serious items ingested, new data shows.

Sharp objects, such as small pieces of glass and plastic, are also commonly put into little mouths and swallowed, along with marbles, fish bones and jewellery, such as ear rings.

About five children end up in the QCH's emergency department weekly after swallowing something they should not have.

Queensland Children's Hospital emergency consultant Dr Veevek Thankey with an X-ray of a child who has swallowed button batteries. Picture: Liam Kidston

While in many cases, the swallowed objects will move through a child's digestive tract without causing harm, some can lead to serious complications and sometimes, death.

QCH emergency physician Veevek Thankey said about 80 per cent of objects would pass through a child's body without causing harm, but there was a risk some may become stuck and cause internal injuries.

"Small toys and beads made of materials designed to expand when placed in water can cause a serious blockage when they are swallowed and reach digestive fluids," Dr Thankey said.

"There are also certain medications where even one pill could kill a child."

In 2020, 22 children who swallowed button batteries ended up at the QCH emergency department, a situation considered a medical emergency.

"If a button battery is in the oesophagus, it needs to be taken out, it's critical," Dr Thankey said.

"It can burn through the tissue in just two hours, causing a life-threatening injury. It's important to act quickly."

Likewise, if a child swallows magnets, that can be dangerous if the magnets attract when they are inside the intestines.

X-ray of a child that has swallowed button batteries. Picture: Liam Kidston

"If there's more than one they can travel separately within the gut and can actually join with a bit of intestine in-between the magnets and if that happens, that can cause tissue damage.

"It can actually cause a hole in the bowel. That would again be a surgical emergency."

Dr Thankey said parents should seek medical help immediately if their child had blood in their vomit or stool; was wheezing, coughing or had difficulty breathing; was drooling or vomiting; had chest or abdominal pain; had a fever or was refusing to eat.

Since qualifying as an emergency doctor, he's also seen children who have stuck a wide variety of objects in their ears or up their noses, including kitty litter, popcorn and pieces of carrot.

He urged parents to put safety locks on cupboards, to avoid toys and other items needing button batteries and to keep medications, trinkets and jewellery away from little hands.



Originally published as Dicing with death: The top 10 things kids put in their mouths