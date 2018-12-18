Menu
Nicky and Olivia Dobson at the Rockhampton Christmas Tree.
Environment

Did Christmas tree confetti impact 'bum-breathing turtle'?

Michelle Gately
by
18th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE "bum-breathing turtle” may not be the most beloved marine creature, but it is Olivia Dobson's favourite.

So the young girl was distressed to see the confetti raining down on the Rockhampton riverbank after the lighting of our Christmas tree last month.

Olivia was so concerned about the habitat of her favourite endangered turtle being ruined by confetti that she urged her mum Nicky to let Rockhampton Regional Council know how upset she was.

The white-throated snapping turtle, which breathes through its bottom, is critically endangered surviving only around areas of the Fitzroy, Mary and Burnett river catchments.

In response to questions about the use of confetti at council functions, Mayor Margaret Strelow said biodegradable options would be prioritised in the future.

"I am so pleased so many hundreds of people came to enjoy the fabulous Christmas Tree lighting a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

"The confetti was cleaned up on Saturday night after the event, and we went back again on Monday to get what had been missed in the dark.

"As Fitzroy River Turtles don't live in that part of the river - only in the fresh water further up - they won't have been affected at all.

"That said, we are going to look to use biodegradable confetti in the future to get rid of any environmental impact. I hope everyone loves the tree as much as I do, and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

