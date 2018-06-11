Notice anything wrong here?

Notice anything about the height difference here?

IS DONALD Trump unfit for the White House - literally?

According to his latest White House physical results, which were released to the public in January this year, the President of the United States is 6'3".

But photos of the G7 leaders standing in a row show him a fraction shorter than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stands at 6'2".

While the height difference is trivial on its own, it raises a question about the President's health, with critics suggesting he deliberately overestimated his height so his Body Mass Index (BMI) would register as just "overweight" rather than "obese".

According to his physical, the president weighs 239 pounds (108 kilos) - which puts his BMI at 29.87.

But if he was 6'2" or less - which is suggested by the difference in height with Mr Trudeau - his BMI would jump over 30, placing him in the "Obese Class 1" category.

Earlier this year, Mr Trump was pronounced to be in "excellent health" following his first medical exam as persident.

Trump spent about three hours with military doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, an exam that White House doctor Ronny Jackson said went "exceptionally well".

"The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Jackson said in a brief statement distributed by the White House.

The president's health has been an on-and-off talking point over the past two years.

The health of both Mr Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton came under scrutiny during the 2016 election, after Ms Clinton's collapse at a 9/11 memorial event in New York made global headlines.

Prior to that, the Trump campaign had frequently questioned the state of Ms Clinton's health, prompting calls from the Democrats for the then-Republican nominee to release his own health records.