Nicole Kidman abruptly ends Jackie O interview

Aussie A-lister Nicole Kidman abruptly ended an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, after host Jackie O asked a question Kidman had famously reacted badly to in the past.

The pair were chatting over the phone about Kidman's new film Destroyer, which sees her undergo an intense physical transformation to play a world-weary police officer.

"I watched Destroyer; I loved it. You're not afraid to … what's the best way to describe it … get yourself 'uglied up' for a role," said Jackie O. "You don't care what you look like for a role."

Kidman didn't seem particularly enthused about the focus on her physical appearance.

"Umm … I suppose it's not … I mean, I see it as necessary for the character to be authentic," she said.

'It's what's necessary for the character' Nicole Kidman on Destroyer pic.twitter.com/mGuYwH4Joh — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 17, 2019

Jackie O pressed the star with more questions about her appearance in the film: "I feel like I wanted to itch my face when I was watching you. What was involved?"

From there, talk turned to Kidman's award-winning performance as Celeste in the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies - one of several characters in recent years the star has donned a wig to play.

Kidman in Destroyer.

Kidman out of character. Picture: Getty

Kidman's been asked about this before: In September of last year, she shut down an audience member at a Destroyer Q&A session who asked her which of her wigs was her favourite. At the time, Kidman dismissed it as an "awful question."

Could Jackie O have more luck?

"I think a guy asked you about this at a press conference … It did make me wonder, what is your favourite wig, because for me, it is the Celeste wig. SUCH an amazing wig," said Jackie O.

"Well, I'm using my own hair now, so I think that's probably my favourite, is my own hair," said Kidman.

"Are you?" asked Jackie O, apparently surprised the star hadn't popped a wig on to conduct a phone interview.

"Yeah. There's many times where I use my own hair as well because it's so easy, and then other times I'm creating different characters. It's like asking 'Do you have a favourite child?' Can't answer that one," she said.

And with that, Kidman quickly wrapped up the interview.

"Anyway, I've gotta go, because they're waiting at the other radio station, which I'd better not say on your show," she said, bidding the host farewell before hanging up.

So was it a (very polite) dummy spit? The Kyle and Jackie O Show certainly billed it as such, teasing the interview on their social channels as the question that "made Nicole Kidman hang up on Jackie":

Find out what made Nicole Kidman hang up on Jackie NEXT! Listen in live here >> https://t.co/c3ZtBsmY2O pic.twitter.com/1Uketsp2sc — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 17, 2019

Speaking to co-host Kyle, Jackie O explained why she'd decided to try her luck with a question she knew Kidman had previously shut down.

"In my mind, I thought she wouldn't have been offended by that question. I thought, you know what, we'd spoken all about the movie, let's end it on a light and fluffy note and I'll ask about the wigs … I hope I haven't offended her."

And it is a fair question: Kidman's been incredibly prolific actor in recent years, starring in more than 20 films and often undergoing drastic transformations (wigs included) with each new role.

Nicole Kidman: What is your favourite wig? The public have a right to know!