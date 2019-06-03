Menu
Lyle McClellan - winner of the Free Family Fishing Comp (1250mm Barramundi)
Lyle McClellan - winner of the Free Family Fishing Comp (1250mm Barramundi)
Did you catch a beauty at the 2019 Barra Bash?

vanessa jarrett
by
3rd Jun 2019 1:00 PM
CROWDS turned out last week for the Frenchville Sports Club's Fitzroy Barra Bash.

READ HERE: Barra bash: Craig and Karim reel in 7.7 metres of fish.

More than 30 players were registered for the competition of the adults and family sections and over 800 people attended the family fun day at Ryan Park on Sunday.

Barra Bash

  • Biggest barramundi: Ben Fulton (1m)
  • Biggest king threadfin: Boden Spice (1.39m)
  • Top 10 barramundi: Edge Rods (7740mm)
  • Top 10 king threadfin: Spice Brothers (12,235mm)
  • 95 barramundi caught, total weight 371.57kg
  • 42 king threadfin, total weight 184.14kg
  • 19 hours of fishing, 7 fish caught per hour
  • 30 teams caught barra, 17 caught threadfin
fitzroy barra bash frenchville sports club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

