Did your baby make the top 10 name list for 2018?

Charlotte Joyce, the daughter of Stacy and Neville Geissler, was born on April 24, 2018. Allsop Photography

DO YOU know any little Charlottes or Olivers? Chances are you should.

Charlotte and Oliver have topped the list for 2018's most popular babies names in the state, positions they have held for more than four years.

Charlotte has been the most popular name since 2014 and Oliver has been among the top 10 since 2011, according to Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages data.

Rockhampton family Stacy and Neville Geissler were surprised to hear their little "big” bub had the most popular name of the year.

Charlotte Geissler was born on April 24 weighing 5000g at Rockhampton's Mater hospital.

The gender was a surprise, with the expected boy going to be named Darcy John.

"We had assumed a boy because the pregnancy was so different,” Ms Geissler said.

Mum said they had ruled out Sophia and Charlotte but when she had her and she was so big, it seemed to suit her.

NUMBER ONE: Charlotte Joyce was born April 24 weighing 5000g (11lb) Allsop Photography

There was no particular reason they chose the name.

The husband and wife like old-fashioned names, as can be noted by their eldest daughter, Georgia, who is two-and-a-half years old.

"We just liked the name and it went with the middle name” she said.

Charlotte's middle name is Joyce, after both of her great grandmothers.

They later found out it was also Charlotte's great, great grandmother's name on her mother's side.

All of the family have commented to the Geisslers how much they like the name.

She is also known by her nickname, Lotte.

Charlotte is a little sister to Georgia, 2. Allsop Photography

Surprisingly they don't know any other Charlottes or Olivers but Ms Geissler said Charlotte could be popular because of the royals.

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge is the second child of the Duke and Duchess Cambridge. She was born on May 2, 2015.

In the 2018 top-10 list, only one new girl's name was included as Willow made the list but Ivy missed out.

In the boys, Hudson, James and Hunter were replaced by Leo, Archer and Theodore.

Ava was the second most popular girl's name, up from third last year, and William was again the second most popular boy's name, a place it has held since 2013.

See pages 10-11 for more of The Morning Bulletin today for more babies of 2018.

Charlotte was the number one girl's name for 2018 in Queensland. Allsop Photography

Top Qld baby names 2018

Girls:

Charlotte

Ava

Isla

Olivia

Amelia

Mia

Harper

Willow

Grace

Evelyn

Boys: