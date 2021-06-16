‘Didn’t deserve to die like that’: Gutted family mourns

The grief-stricken family of Sarah Brown has spoken of the talented, stunning and compassionate young woman who was found dead in Gympie bushland.

Sarah Brown, the beautiful 23-year-old whose lifeless body was discovered in bushland near Victory Trails on Monday, has been remembered by those who loved her most in a heart wrenching tribute.

Sarah's devastated mother, Janet Gardner, said she was coming to visit her daughter in Gympie 10 days ago, but when she arrived, Sarah was nowhere to be found.

"She was not seen or heard of since, until they found her," Ms Gardner said.

Sarah went missing on June 7 and her body was found by a friend seven days later.

"A friend found her, she had her make-up on and her dress on, she was dressed to go out, I would say, but never made it," Ms Gardner said.

Ms Gardner told The Gympie Times of the "strong bond" she shared with her "fiery" youngest daughter who would call her mother every day.

"Sarah had the lot, she had the looks, the academics, she was gifted in piano, she's won prizes for drawings, she had the heart and protected people who couldn't, she stood up to the blokes when no one else could," she said.

"Sarah was special ... she had a gorgeous heart."

Miss Brown's grandmother Margaret Reidy said the whole family was "gutted" to have lost Sarah at such a young age.

"Sarah was the light that shone everywhere," Ms Reidy said.

Sarah Brown was found in Gympie bushland a week after she went missing.

"She was the naughtiest grandchild but she made you laugh. There was nothing to not like about Sarah. She was a lovely girl."

Ms Reidy said that when she heard her granddaughter was missing, she had faith she would be found.

"(Ms Gardner) kept saying... mum something is wrong and we said 'she'll turn up'," she said.

But Sarah never did turn up.

Instead, some time after walking out her front door on June 7 she died alone in Gympie's urban bushland.

"It should never happen again. I don't want another parent to go through this, it was terrible."

Ms Reidy said a family friend had started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family so Sarah could have the funeral she deserves.

"It is a tragic story but Sarah needs to be laid to rest with the dignity that life denied her," she said.

"She did not deserve to die like that."

Queensland Police Services are yet to release the cause of Miss Brown's death, but her funeral is set to be held in the Gold Coast where she grew up.

