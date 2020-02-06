Menu
SENTENCED: Jack Bartram faced Brisbane Supreme Court after police found ice and other drugs at his share house.
Mechanic in court over ‘smorgasbord’ of drugs

Danielle Buckley
6th Feb 2020 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM
A DIESEL fitter has avoided going to jail after a "smorgasbord" of drugs and a sawn-off shotgun were found at his share house.

Jake Wayne Bartram, 24, was living in Varsity Lakes when police searched his share house, finding 32g of ice, steroids, Xanax tablets, MDA, syringes and a sawn-off shotgun in February 2018.

Prisoner's threat to kill magistrate, prosecutor

The court was told Bartram, who was born in Hervey Bay and grew up in Rockhampton, possessed only a fraction of the illicit loot and was not intending to sell it.

Bartram faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to six drug and weapon possession charges.

His defence barrister, Alastair McDougall, told the court Bartram had been working as a qualified diesel fitter in a regional Queensland mine when one of his fingers was crushed and had to be amputated.

Mr McDougall said Bartram turned to ice while not working but had since got work and was now employed as a general manager of a large contracting company.

"What my client does have going for him is very good future prospects," he said.

The court was told Bartram, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, also had a very limited criminal history, save for one incidence of public nuisance.

When he was 19, Bartram was fined $1200 after he started a fight with another man in Rockhampton CBD who he thought had touched his girlfriend.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said despite the "smorgasbord" of drugs found, there were "many, many things" in Bartram's favour.

"One, of course, is that you did make admissions to police … and your youth is important," she said.

"It's accepted that a brain of a 22-year-old man has some developing to do.

"There are very promising signs for your rehabilitation."

Bartram was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

