Dietician's gluten free warnings to restaurateurs, dieters

CROSS-contamination is a huge issue for people with coeliac disease and CQ Nutrition dietician Chris Hughes hears many stories from his clients of experiencing this regularly.

But it's not just dining out that can lead to cross-contamination.

Mr Hughes said he remember a study that looked at gluten exposure with people who reported being on a gluten-free diet; it found that a third of them showed gluten exposure via a gluten immunologic peptide (GIP) assay where they test stool and urine for gluten exposure.

"So the people thought they were on a gluten-free diet, yet they were either complacent or unknowingly consuming gluten,” he said.

According to the Coeliac Australia website, as little as 50mg gluten (equivalent to 1/100th of a slice of standard wheat bread) can damage the small intestine of a person with coeliac disease.

Cross-contamination symptoms include: abdominal pain, nausea, anemia, itchy blistery rash, loss of bone density, headaches, fatigue, bone or joint pain, mouth ulcers, weight loss and heartburn.

Mr Hughes said those on a gluten-free diet need to monitor a number of nutrients such as fibre, folate, iodine, thiamine and watch their glycaemic index (diabetes).

"A person with CD needs to be regularly monitored for nutrient deficiencies due to either poor intake or absorption,” he said.

Mr Hughes said those included iron, B12, folate, vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, vitamin A and E.

"I would stress that people be aware that 'wheat free' does not mean 'gluten free'. Gluten is in oats (more to this story though), wheat, rye and barley. There are many products labelled as wheat free, yet contain oats, rye or barley.

"The biggest mistake I encounter is where people have been told to eliminate gluten without being properly tested,” he said.

"Once someone excludes gluten, then they go for a test at the GP, without adequate exposure to gluten the test will come back negative. They ideally need to have the test whilst still eating gluten.

"I have seen on more than one occasion where someone was advised to go off gluten without proper testing, then they limited gluten however were not 100% compliant as no official diagnosis was provided.

"A person like this increases their long-term risk of cancers (numerous types, most notably bowel cancer), osteoporosis, infertility, liver disease, neurological issues, depression and no doubt many more.”