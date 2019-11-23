Differing perspectives on Rocky’s unemployment figures

JOBS DATA: There’s two ways to look at the latest unemployment figures for CQ.

THE latest ABS unemployment figures for Central Queensland are a cause for celebration or consternation depending on which politician you’re listening to.

Rockhampton MP Barry lauded yesterday’s figures as “great results”.

This was in stark contrast with LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander’s assessment that Rockhampton had suffered one of the biggest unemployment increases in Queensland.

Mr Mander said the number of people out of work in CQ grew by 400 to 8400 in October, as the region’s unemployment rate jumped from 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent.

“These numbers prove the Palaszczuk Labor Government is not working in Central Queensland,” he said.

“This region should be a jobs powerhouse, but thanks to Labor its unemployment rate is way above the national average of 5.3 per cent.

“Around 8400 people in this region are paying the price for Labor’s nine new and increased taxes and anti-resources agenda.”

He said Central Queensland was let down by the Queensland Government’s handling of the Adani Carmichael project and scaling down Rookwood Weir.

Mr O’Rourke had a different perspective, saying jobs in the region rose by 3900 during the past 12 months.

“Over the past year Central Queensland’s employment growth rate has been 3.5 per cent, higher than the state average of 1.7 per cent,” he said.

“This means more local businesses are growing and being able to create more local jobs.”

His government’s Back to Work program employed 2587 people and the Skilling Queenslanders for Work ­initiative had assisted 3,247 people to gain job-readying skills and training, with 2,240 participants going on to get a job or further training.