Dig into Rocky's annual gardening competition

Is your garden your pride and joy?

Well now you have the chance to be rewarded for your hard work by entering the Rockhampton Regional Council's annual gardening competition.

The Tropicana Gardening Competition, previously known as the Spring Garden Spectacular, has eight categories including Best Flower Garden, Best Sustainable Garden, and Best Food Garden.

Chair of Parks Committee Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford said she was excited to see the entries come in.

Neil Fisher's garden photos Contributed

"Last year we had such an overwhelming response to the competition, and we got to see some absolutely outstanding gardens.

"I am really pleased we have so many categories, meaning everyone from children to seniors and businesses to individuals have the opportunity to win prizes.

"There are hundreds of dollars in prize vouchers up for grabs and entry is free, so what have you got to lose?"

Councillor Neil Fisher said judges would be keen to look at both presentation and planning.

Neil Fisher's garden photos Contributed

"Good planning in layout and selection of plants is always key when it comes to gardening competitions. Your plants should be appropriate to the local area, and well selected so that plants can easily thrive.

"It's also important to ensure your garden is presented well. Make sure your weeding is up to date, and don't forget to put things like hoses and wheelie bins away!"

Nominations close Friday, 21 September 2018 and the competition is open to all Rockhampton Regional Council residents.

Entries can be made online or by completing a hard copy entry form, located at Rockhampton Regional Council Customer Service Centres.

For full competition categories and details, visit the Rockhampton Regional Council website or contact Council's Customer Service Centre on 1300 22 55 77.