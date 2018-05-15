Digesting a tasty week of Beef Australia

Hi readers, it's been a big week with another Beef Australia done and dusted following the Gala Ball with 1400 revellers to cap off the triennial event which grows from strength to strength.

The gathering of 100,000 steakholders (ahem, make that domestic and international delegates) for five days of events, tours, demonstrations, trade fairs and seminars is a true celebration of a robust and dynamic industry.

We threw a lot of reporting and photographic resources at this event because we recognise its status and worth to the region.

We went all out to bring you the excitement of the expo with dozens of stories throughout the week from celebrity chefs to the great characters.

It wasn't without controversy either with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk copping a hostile welcome when she attended the Beef Australia 2018 official welcome on Thursday evening - but you get that when you pass laws that affect a large and important industry.

According to Westpac's Agribusiness general manager, Steve Hannan, the expo is "an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the long-term outlook for the sector by sharing practical industry knowledge and innovations with the current and a new generation of beef producers and agribusinesses”.

"Fuelled by high levels of positivity, this year's event has reinforced the importance of coming together as a sector to face a future that is constantly evolving,” he said.

"As an industry there is strong recognition of the need to be front-footed and take ownership of future planning, including a focus on generational change and transition. I believe the beef sector is looking for certainty from government and policy makers, so they can effectively plan for the future.”

He is right there. Governments come and go and so do disruptive changes in policy. While the rewards in the beef industry are great, the risks and challenges presented are very real and constant.

Look at the success of the Wilson family with their awarding winning paddock-to-plate dining experience.

As we wrap up Beef Australia 2018, we salute the organisers, the participants and the industry as a whole. Australia can take pride at being the third largest beef exporter in the world. The opportunity to grow this share is strong, with this region well poised to play a leading role.

We hope you enjoyed reading and watching Beef Australia 2018 as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you.

Frazer Pearce

Editor

The Morning Bulletin

frazer.pearce@capnews.com.au