Digging in for a Betta year

CENTRAL Queensland electrical company Betta Group is digging deep for a big 2020, having invested more than $170,000 in specialist machinery this month.

Although the company’s owner and managing director Geoffrey Williams admits the coronavirus pandemic has altered their plans for the year, he and his team are determined to press on.

“We’ve got a fairly substantial work program until the end of the year, we did have to pull our guys from Papua New Guinea though,” he said from their Rockhampton base on Lion Creek Rd.

“We were halfway through a project there but had to shut it down and bring our guys back, they’re in quarantine now.

“The coronavirus has thrown a spanner in the works somewhat but we’re just working day by day.”

At this stage, the group’s Central Queensland projects are still going ahead.

To aid in these projects, taking place from Gladstone to Bowen and even Longreach, Mr Williams acquired a new skid steer loader and hydraulic excavator.

“The new machinery will be put straight to use doing pit and pipe works in Central Queensland,” he said.

Eager to support his community now more than ever, Mr Williams bought the equipment locally and had taken on as many new workers as possible.

“It’s important to support local businesses and keep money circulating in the Central Queensland economy,” he said.

“We’ve put on a couple of new apprentices, during this time we’ve got to make sure our young people have employment because it’s really tough out there for them.”