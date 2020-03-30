Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Milne Bros Ben Featherstone with Betta Groups Geoffrey Williams.
Milne Bros Ben Featherstone with Betta Groups Geoffrey Williams.
News

Digging in for a Betta year

Zara Gilbert
25th Mar 2020 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland electrical company Betta Group is digging deep for a big 2020, having invested more than $170,000 in specialist machinery this month.

Although the company’s owner and managing director Geoffrey Williams admits the coronavirus pandemic has altered their plans for the year, he and his team are determined to press on.

“We’ve got a fairly substantial work program until the end of the year, we did have to pull our guys from Papua New Guinea though,” he said from their Rockhampton base on Lion Creek Rd.

“We were halfway through a project there but had to shut it down and bring our guys back, they’re in quarantine now.

“The coronavirus has thrown a spanner in the works somewhat but we’re just working day by day.”

At this stage, the group’s Central Queensland projects are still going ahead.

To aid in these projects, taking place from Gladstone to Bowen and even Longreach, Mr Williams acquired a new skid steer loader and hydraulic excavator.

“The new machinery will be put straight to use doing pit and pipe works in Central Queensland,” he said.

Eager to support his community now more than ever, Mr Williams bought the equipment locally and had taken on as many new workers as possible.

“It’s important to support local businesses and keep money circulating in the Central Queensland economy,” he said.

“We’ve put on a couple of new apprentices, during this time we’ve got to make sure our young people have employment because it’s really tough out there for them.”

betta electrical central queensland jobs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        premium_icon OUTSTANDING DEBT REVEALED: Future of country pub unknown

        Business The hotel closed in October 2018 and it has been detailed the company owes almost $750,000.

        Man punches partner, throws lighter at her head

        premium_icon Man punches partner, throws lighter at her head

        Crime A man who punched his partner several times while intoxicated says he doesn’t want...

        CQ business owner’s sweet gesture for emergency workers

        premium_icon CQ business owner’s sweet gesture for emergency workers

        News Despite his own misfortune during COVID-19, a local business owner is giving...

        COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.