Digital adoption best for businesses post-COVID-19

A Rockhampton specialist says small businesses in Central Queensland should adopt technology such as smart watches and tablets to better connect with customers and adapt post-COVID-19.

Jacinta Corbett from Optus considers pivoting away from traditional offline systems an essential step given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on business, but said such a change could be “overwhelming” for some.

“While digital solutions exist for almost every element of a business, and have been proven time and money savers, it can be difficult to navigate these changes if you don’t know exactly where to start,” she said.

“There is a lot of information out there and sometimes the best solution is to chat in person with a qualified professional to determine what package is right for your business.

“An in-person visit also has the added benefit of customisation, meaning that businesses will receive tailored advice as to where to start on their journey with technology, and the trends and tools applicable to their specific industry.”

Ms Corbett said in Rockhampton, the main concern of businesses was reliability because of the common need to travel regionally.

She said aside from 3, 4 or 5g capabilities, handsets were available for those who often lost service on the road.

“Travel is often an important part for many locally based businesses and our clients want to be sure that they will be able to keep connected from Emerald to Blackwater,” she said.

“With the 5G roll out across the nation now taking place, we can also predict that mobile usage will be of greater importance, as local businesses will be anticipating faster levels of connection.”

Soon, Ms Corbett said, more and more Central Queensland companies would go digital.

“It’s been great to see so many businesses jump into their own digital transformation so quickly,” she said, “but we predict many more organisations will be looking to make this leap in the coming months.”