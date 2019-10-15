Menu
Digital boards for messages in emergencies

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
DIGITAL noticeboards to display emergency messages could be installed if the council is successful in securing grant funding.

A project to apply for round two of the Central Queensland Bushfires Flexible Funding Grants for $150,000 was tabled at the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting this week.

The digital noticeboard project would see boards installed at locations across the region.

The boards would display critical notifications and community messaging in a disaster, along with messages for community preparedness for future natural disasters.

The boards would be powered from Ergon low voltage poles.

Data would be sent remotely from a council office via 4G mobile network.

It was discussed the boards could be operated from generators in times of power outages.

Officers have selected seven sites for potential locations which are usually isolated in disasters and are subject to communication difficulties in power and telecommunication outages.

Councillors did ask why Mount Morgan was not on the list however it was explained they do have one in front of the fire station.

It would depend on the funding granted how many signs could be installed.

Council would not be required to co-contribute to the funding.

Councillor Neil Fisher tabled a motion to consider applying for the funding to conduct a trial of fire resistant plants which could form a barrier between reserve land and urban areas.

It was mentioned at the meeting this could be a later submission.

Councillor Tony Williams agreed with this as he developing a trial plot of fire retardant plants in Koongal after the 2009 bushfire event.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

