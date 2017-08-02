26°
News

'Digital democracy': Livingstone councillor pushes transparency

Amber Hooker
| 2nd Aug 2017 6:10 PM
Livingstone Shire Council meetings could be live-streamed to allow better community engagement.
Livingstone Shire Council meetings could be live-streamed to allow better community engagement. Sharyn O'Neill ROK030114sliving5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE age of digital democracy is nearly upon the Livingstone Shire Council.

Newly-appointed deputy mayor Nigel Hutton yesterday began a push for greater community access to council meetings via real-time video and audio recordings.

Cr Hutton put forward a notice of motion that council officers investigate the cost and application of such an initiative, and report back to council by October.

He noted the general public were often prevented from attending meetings because of distance and the fact meetings are held during business hours, for time and financial-efficiency purposes.

Cr Hutton noted we are living in an "era when work and play is increasingly experienced via the internet” and access to news and media is increasingly through digital formats.

"I believe it is fitting that our communities' capacity to be engaged in the decision making of local government is as much an entitlement as the legislative transparency of providing efficient access to meetings and agenda minutes,” Cr Hutton wrote in his notice.

Councillors unanimously backed the proposal.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council meeting democracy digital livingstone shire council nigel hutton politics technology

New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

New Giddy Goat owner's shock decision

Peter Trenerry was having a beer when he made the decision to buy one of Rocky's most popular CBD venues

Rocky teen's guilty conscience after cabbie attack

Cody Aaron Cooper "made admissions" regarding a taxi-driver robbery in Rockhampton last month.

Claims he strangled the driver as fellow teens robbed him

One Nation's bold plan to slash CQ resident's power bills

BOLD PLAN: One Nation Candidate for Keppel Matt Loth wants to cut your power bill by 20%.

If they hold the balance of power.

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

Owen Harms will be remembered fondly.

Groups throughout the region pay their tributes

Local Partners

Cycle network gets a boost

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga annouces $1M in funding for the Kemp Beach Shared Path project.

Fr Chris tribute: 'You brought hope back to my heart'

Father Chris Schick passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017 following a short battle with cancer.

Parishioner recalls Fr Chris's 'beautiful gift'

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

5 Acres, 3 Bay Shed and Ready to Build On

21 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

Residential Land Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's ... $299,000

Finding a 5 acre block to build your dream home on, that's close to town these days is getting harder and harder to find. This beautiful block has a house pad...

Great Value Family Living

37 Cherryfield Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this modern low-set family home offering great value for money. Featuring; *4 bedrooms with built ins and a/c - walk in robe...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Immaculately Presented Range Home 2 Levels of Living

16 Wentworth Terrace, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This neat and tidy Wentworth Terrace home is ready to move into with nothing to do. The downstairs area consists of open plan living, bedroom, kitchenette and...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Sensational Architecturally Designed Lifestyle Home - On 1057m2 -In Frenchville!

19 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $620,000

WOW! You will absolutely love this Stunning Lifestyle Property positioned in a beautiful tranquil location on 1057m2, at the crest of a quiet cul de sac in...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

Renovated Lowset Home with a 3 Bay Shed

82 Sheehy Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $299,000

This beautiful lowset besser block home is full of surprises with 4 bedrooms and a rumpus room plus a 3 bay powered shed at the back of the home. Side access on...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014