'Digital democracy': Livingstone councillor pushes transparency

Livingstone Shire Council meetings could be live-streamed to allow better community engagement.

THE age of digital democracy is nearly upon the Livingstone Shire Council.

Newly-appointed deputy mayor Nigel Hutton yesterday began a push for greater community access to council meetings via real-time video and audio recordings.

Cr Hutton put forward a notice of motion that council officers investigate the cost and application of such an initiative, and report back to council by October.

He noted the general public were often prevented from attending meetings because of distance and the fact meetings are held during business hours, for time and financial-efficiency purposes.

Cr Hutton noted we are living in an "era when work and play is increasingly experienced via the internet” and access to news and media is increasingly through digital formats.

"I believe it is fitting that our communities' capacity to be engaged in the decision making of local government is as much an entitlement as the legislative transparency of providing efficient access to meetings and agenda minutes,” Cr Hutton wrote in his notice.

Councillors unanimously backed the proposal.