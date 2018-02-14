Digital heavyweights combine forces for CQ businesses

DIGITAL marketing heavyweights, Facebook, Google and News Xtend have teamed up with The Morning Bulletin to give Rockhampton businesses exclusive access to expert digital marketing.

On February 22, The Morning Bulletin will host a special Digital Marketing Masterclass providing an insight into the largest digital trends for businesses.

The two-hour workshop will be presented from 10am to 12pm.

It will help attendees better understand the key digital marketing platforms and how they can help drive more business.

Whether you're after more local business or your customers are all over the country, this Digital Marketing Masterclass will help you lay the foundations for a successful marketing plan in 2018.

You'll find the presenters down to earth and knowledgeable.

The session includes information which can be turned into real actions businesses can put in place immediately.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the social media giant would hold a series of events to bring digital skills to the region.

"We are partnering with The Morning Bulletin at a special masterclass event covering a broad range of topics including safety, privacy and most importantly, how to get the most out of Facebook and Instagram for your small business,” the spokeswoman said.

With limited spaces available in the masterclass, register now and secure your place.

Register by February 15, 2018 by emailing jens.kraeft@

capnews.com.au.