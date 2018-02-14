Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Digital heavyweights combine forces for CQ businesses

BUSINESS SUCCESS: Local Rockhampton business owners at a recent marketing workshop.
BUSINESS SUCCESS: Local Rockhampton business owners at a recent marketing workshop. Tamara MacKenzie ROK220616tkmfm2
Sean Fox
by

DIGITAL marketing heavyweights, Facebook, Google and News Xtend have teamed up with The Morning Bulletin to give Rockhampton businesses exclusive access to expert digital marketing.

On February 22, The Morning Bulletin will host a special Digital Marketing Masterclass providing an insight into the largest digital trends for businesses.

The two-hour workshop will be presented from 10am to 12pm.

It will help attendees better understand the key digital marketing platforms and how they can help drive more business.

Whether you're after more local business or your customers are all over the country, this Digital Marketing Masterclass will help you lay the foundations for a successful marketing plan in 2018.

You'll find the presenters down to earth and knowledgeable.

The session includes information which can be turned into real actions businesses can put in place immediately.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the social media giant would hold a series of events to bring digital skills to the region.

"We are partnering with The Morning Bulletin at a special masterclass event covering a broad range of topics including safety, privacy and most importantly, how to get the most out of Facebook and Instagram for your small business,” the spokeswoman said.

With limited spaces available in the masterclass, register now and secure your place.

Register by February 15, 2018 by emailing jens.kraeft@

capnews.com.au.

Topics:  better business business digital marketing marketing tmbbusiness

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Tools down as biggest surf in years expected on Cap Coast

Tools down as biggest surf in years expected on Cap Coast

'We are in for the best surf in years': Pat Eastwood.

Major extension planned for iconic Rocky pub

EXCITING CHANGES: The Red Lion Hotel was given a facelift last year and this year a new beer garden will be added.

The plans come after a huge refurbishment last year

Union boss fires up on worker safety in CQ heat

Rockhampton QCU Secretary Craig Allen says workers should exercise their rights about working in heatwave conditions.

"Employers have a responsibility under law to have safe systems.”

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Cassie Walker can dish up a 'mean sandwich' of 'vitamin Me'.

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Local Partners