Digital marketing workshop sells out in CQ

DIGITAL marketing heavyweights Facebook, Google and News Xtend have teamed up with The Morning Bulletin to give Rockhampton businesses exclusive access to expert digital marketing.

On February 22, The Morning Bulletin hosted a special Digital Marketing Masterclass providing an insight into the largest digital trends for businesses and a sell-out crowd of 35 local business operators followed this invitation.

During a two-hour workshop, attendees received a better understanding of key digital marketing platforms including Google AdWords, Facebook advertising and retargeting to drive more business through their doors.

"We were extremely happy with the turn-up and overwhelming interest in our workshop's content shows the Rockhampton market is interested and ready to jump on board with latest digital technologies”, said The Morning Bulletin's Media Advertising Manager Jens Kraeft.

"Our digital marketing campaigns are there to lay the foundations for a successful digital marketing plan with first class service that our rivals can't match.”

News Xtend are the leading digital marketing solutions provider in Australia.

They are also the fastest growing Google partner in Australia and the only Facebook partner in Australia.

With access to over 11 million readers through their own website mix incl. all of our mastheads, News Xtend also has access to other popular websites such as Ebay, YouTube, Amazon and Gumtree.

"Through News Xtend we are able to understand our clients' needs and their customers' buying habits, making sure to design and run highly specific campaigns targeting their perfect customers where ever they live, work, search buy and play online”, Mr Kraeft said.

If you would like to find out more, please contact the local News Xtend specialist team on 4930 4289, email tmbads@capnews.com.au or register your interest for another information session at The Morning Bulletin office on Friday, March 30 2018, from 10am to 11am.