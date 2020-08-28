Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LONG WAIT: MS Queensland CEO David Curd and Toowoomba and District MS Support Group member Joanna Leane celebrate work starting on 12 new specialist disability apartments on Hume St in Toowoomba.
LONG WAIT: MS Queensland CEO David Curd and Toowoomba and District MS Support Group member Joanna Leane celebrate work starting on 12 new specialist disability apartments on Hume St in Toowoomba.
Health

Dignity first: Work starts on $8m disability apartments

Tom Gillespie
28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JOANNA Leane was a happy woman as she watched the earth shift on 12 new specialist apartments for people with a disability similar to hers, after several years of fighting for them.

"It's wonderful - it's been a while (to get to this point)," she said.

MS Queensland has officially launched construction of the $8 million accommodation project on Hume St in South Toowoomba, as part of its efforts to meet a 90-bed shortfall in homes for people living with multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions across the city.

The new apartments, which will be developed and serviced by MS Queensland, are part of the organisation's Best Life Project.

Mrs Leane, who was part of the public campaign back in 2018 for the new apartments, said it was important to give younger people living with MS a sense of dignity and independence.

"We've got to get these people out of the aged care system that are too young to be there, and have them in a common ground to make them feel young, more independent and happier," she said.

"I am lucky enough to have a very supportive husband and family - if I need (changes to our home), he'll make it work.

"I have so many friends that their marriages and families have not survived the challenges that MS brings."

The new units will include a second guest bedroom and bathroom, as well as a community area which features tea and coffee amenities for residents to share with guests.

Artist image of MS Queensland Toowoomba Project Dignity 120 apartments
Artist image of MS Queensland Toowoomba Project Dignity 120 apartments Contributed

MS Queensland CEO David Curd said the multimillion-dollar project would provide 24-hour care for the residents once completed.

"This is a monumental occasion because for MS Queensland, this is the project where we're taking on roles as both developer and also the independent service provider," he said.

"At this stage, we know there is at least a shortfall of 90 beds or homes in Toowoomba - for Queensland it's well over 1000.

"We're dealing with 12 of those spots today, with plenty more work to do.

"What we're trying to do is create a sense of home that most people enjoy, but also comes with those extra amenities."

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio, who helped launch the project, became emotional in his speech when discussing his late wife, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Expressions of interest are now open for the 12 units, so call MS Queensland on 1800 413 717 for more information.

More Stories

disability accommodation ms queensland multiple sclerosis ndis south toowoomba toowoombamultiple sclerosis
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        Premium Content Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        News A court has blasted controversial mining giant Adani for “unconscionable” conduct, ordering it pay customers of its Abbot Point coal terminal over $100 million.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:28 AM
        Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        Premium Content Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        News Criminals steal unusual goods following another daring break and enter across the...

        Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Premium Content Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Business The Rockhampton venue has been recognised as a ‘hidden gem’ and is one of only 26...

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across...