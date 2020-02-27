Dignity for 50 Homes in CQ

FORMER Department of Housing boss and current Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke is pleased to deliver housing support to the region’s needy.

ANGLICARE Central Queensland has received $100,000 from the Palaszczuk Government’s Dignity First Fund for its 50 Homes project. According to member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke the project will assist Queenslanders moving from homelessness to affordable accommodation.

“The 50 Homes project aims to reduce the financial costs of setting up a home for previously homeless Central Queenslanders who have secured a place to live,” he said.

“From kitchen appliances to bedding, 50 Homes helps out with the basic items needed to make a house or unit a home after a period of homelessness.”

The Dignity First Fund is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to collaborating with community groups to help homeless Queenslanders, or those experiencing financial difficulties, to live with dignity.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said living with dignity was a basic human right all Queenslanders should be afforded, and that through this funding the Palaszczuk Government was taking steps to ensure they were.

“Our investment in Anglicare’s 50 Homes could mean the difference between spending the night on the floor or sleeping in a bed,” she said.

The 50 Homes project is one of the 43 innovative ideas to share in the $3 million fourth round of the Palaszczuk Government’s Dignity First Fund.

The previous three rounds supported a total of 95 projects.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni confirmed the Palaszczuk Government would run a fifth round of funding and encouraged organisations who were not successful in Round 4 to make another submission.

“I’m pleased to announce that due to a high number of quality applications, a fifth funding round for Dignity First will be brought forward in the first half of this year,” he said.