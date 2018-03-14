Dignity for girls in every hygiene kit

THE month of February marked a very important milestone for local charity Days For Girls North Rockhampton - it was the group's first birthday.

One year ago, local resident Tracey Sorensen took up the challenge to form a Days For Girls team in Central Queensland.

Since then, Gladstone and Mackay have joined the Days For Girls International organisation to provide sanitary hygiene kits to girls throughout the world's developing countries.

The Days For Girls charity is gaining momentum in Central Queensland.

Days For Girls is a non-profit organisation that makes washable sanitary hygiene kits for girls who don't have a means to manage their monthly menstruation cycle.

Without a sustainable solution or access to menstruation pads, these girls either go without any protection or resort to using items such as grass, corn husks, leaves or dirt, which is turn results in infections.

With next to nothing to protect them, they miss an average of five days of school each month (the equivalent of two months each year), which is valuable education lost.

They often drop out of school as they cannot catch up on the schooling they have missed.

A Days For Girls kit can change a girl's future, providing her with dignity and opportunity.

"In our first year, our small team of wonderful volunteers has been able to sew and distribute 367 kits to girls in need, with the support and logistics from Rotary,” Ms Sorensen said.

"Our locally made kits have made their way into the hands of girls at an orphanage in Welkom, South Africa, schools in the Western Province of Solomon Islands and to the Umoja Orphanage in Kenya.

"In 2018, we would like to double that amount.”

Learn more at the website www.daysforgirls.org, or find the CQ group on Facebook, Days for Girls North Rockhampton QLD Australia Team.