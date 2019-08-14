Dilapidated eye sore house to be removed from George St

House at Cambridge and George Streets is being removed as it was dilapidated.

DRIVERS and neighbours accustomed to looking over a rundown house along Rockhampton's busy George St would be delighted it has been removed.

The house was on the corner of Cambridge St and George St, adjacent to Miss India and across from The Rockhampton Leagues Club.

It has been confirmed the property was owned by The Rockhampton Leagues Club who bought it in 2006 for $230,000. It was previously rented for $240 per week.

Rockhampton Leagues Club advised The Morning Bulletin "there was no redevelopment at this stage and the house was being removed as it was dilapidated”.

The club owns a portfolio of real estate with properties in Cambridge, Campbell, George and Murray Sts.

Looking ahead to other developments across the city, Carl's Jr up the road is tracking well for an opening in October.

The Morning Bulletin published a story last week reporting the franchise was expecting to employ up to 70 people locally.

The construction of the building saw two houses demolished by local crews as they were run down and an eyesore.

The old Masonic and Citizen's Club on the corner of Kent and William Sts is also being redeveloped by Kele Property Group.

It is set to become a hospitality and accommodation venue and was previously reported to open in September.

Aldi is continuing to progress well as construction continues on the Gladstone Rd site, ready to open in November.

There has also been talks of a development around Allenstown Square. Properties around the shopping centre on Grant, Canning and Derby Sts began being demolished in May. Owner-developers Charter Hall told The Morning Bulletin in May they were "preparing to lodge a development application with Rockhampton Regional Council in the coming months”.

A new tyre business is also being constructed on the end of the Metro Centre complex on High St. The site is being developed by Statewide Property Group and will be tenanted by Bridgestone Select Tyre and Mechanical.

In February, Statewide Property Group also completed construction on Victoria Pde's latest apartment block. Skyview Apartments is a seven-storey apartment block with 12 units overlooking the Fitzroy River.

In Gracemere, a new medical centre is also being built on the corner of Lawrie and Russell Sts, to open in September.