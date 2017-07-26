Man answers cops' front door call holding a bong

POLICE knocked on the door of a Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton, residence to execute a search warrant and were met by a man holding a bong.

Dillon Colin Marshall, 22, answered the door then slammed it shut yelling, "F*#k, it's the cops".

This was the evidence of police prosecution in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning in relation to the events leading to Marshall pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on March 20.

Prosecutor Julie Marsden said police arrived about 6.40pm and during the search, located 110grams of cannabis in four clip seal bags in the television cabinet in the lounge room.

Marshall's lawyer Axel Beard said his client did not have an income, but had been offered employment when he 'gets clean'.

"It's a large amount and supports the concern that you have a heavy ongoing issue with drug use," Magistrate Catherine Benson said when ordering Marshall serve a nine-month probation order.