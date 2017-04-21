Family opening dream bar and cafe in iconic Rocky's CBD building today

Carol and Sue Dingle (L-R) outside the renovated Diggora Terrace Building at 116-118 William Street.

A DREAM years in the making will become a reality for Carol and Sue Dingle today when the doors of Dingles Cafe and Bar open for the first time.

From 5pm, the Central Queensland sisters will welcome guests inside the historic Diggora Terrace Building on William St as they launch Rockhampton's most exciting and unique new venue.

For months, the Dingle sisters have been transforming part of the 1901 constructed building into a stunning venue based on family values.

Everything in the inception and day-to-day of Dingles Cafe and Bar reflects that vision, including the sourcing of local produce and support of local farmers.

Carol and Sue, who inherited the spirit of country hospitality from their rural CQ upbringing, wanted to create a space where people can feel at home while gathering for great coffee, food, drinks and company.

"Growing up on a rural property, there were always extras at our table and always plenty to go around, and that hospitality is what we want to bring to Dingles," Carol said.

"We've been amazed at the passionate farmers that we've brought into our supply chain.

"There are some remarkable local producers in CQ who are excited to supply produce to Dingles rather than sending their best interstate, and we've really enjoyed getting to know them so far."

Sue and Carol Dingle (L-R) inside the new Dingles Caf & Bar, featuring a photo of their father Don Dingle. Dingles Cafe & Bar

The guiding philosophy behind Dingles Cafe and Bar is simple food, cooked exceptionally well, with nothing overly complicated.

Seasonally sourced local produce will be the feature of Dingles' restaurant market menu, created each week by head chef Shelley Jones. The market menu will complement a simple yet exceptional set menu, available seven days a week.

A taste of what's to come will be available over the weekend, with a soft launch this evening and a selection of the menu available also on Saturday and Sunday. The full menu will launch from 7am on Monday.

To ensure Dingles stands out from the crowd, Carol and Sue have been busy in the lead-up to the opening refining the little details including sourcing coffee and tea suppliers new to the region.

While enjoying the fantastic produce CQ has to offer, Dingles diners will also get a taste of Sydney's finest with coffee from one of the city's most awarded roasters, Coffee Alchemy on the menu.

The cafe's tea will also be from Sydney, with Carol and Sue sourcing direct from Ms. Cattea, a tea house created by Cathy Zhang in the name of bringing people together - just like Dingles.

"In everything that we've done with Dingles Café & Bar, we've tried to keep family and small businesses at the heart of it," Sue said.

"From the builders that have renovated our space, to our suppliers of tea, coffee and even the crockery, to the local farmers we will be supporting - Dingles is a generational business through and through."

But it's not just about remembering good times past - Dingles Cafe and Bar is keeping the future of the Dingle family together as well, with the next generation of sons and daughters are all involved in different facets of the restaurant and coffee shop.

Dingles will open today at 116-118 William St, with a public restaurant and coffee shop, as well as private dining.

Online reservations will be available once the restaurant opens.

In the meantime, Like Dingles Café & Bar on Facebook for more details, or follow their Instagram @dingles.cafe.bar.