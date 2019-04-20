Dingo attack on toddler eerily reminiscent of Azaria death

HOLIDAY HORROR: The latest dingo attack on Fraser Island has seen a 14-month-old boy dragged from his bed in the middle of the night. The child suffered puncture wounds to his neck and head and a skull fracture in the incident.

HOLIDAY HORROR: The latest dingo attack on Fraser Island has seen a 14-month-old boy dragged from his bed in the middle of the night. The child suffered puncture wounds to his neck and head and a skull fracture in the incident. Lani Scougall

IT WAS an attack eerily reminiscent of one of the most chilling moments in Australian history.

Lindy Chamberlain's famous words, which made headlines 39 years ago, came to mind when a 14-month-old boy was ripped from his bed by a dingo on Fraser Island.

The attack, which took place while the toddler's parents slept about 12.30am on Good Friday, thankfully was not as tragic as Azaria's violent death, with the little boy left with puncture wounds to his head and neck, as well as skull fractures.

His parents woke to the sound of his cries and his father jumped into action, fighting off the dingo and saving the boy.

The family had been sleeping in a camper trailer on Eurong Rd, Eurong.

The Courier-Mail reported one dingo was able to pop a clip on the side of the camper trailer, allowing it to sneak into the vehicle through a small gap in the canvas access flap.

The boy was sleeping near his parents - aged in their late 20s - and his five-year-old sister when the incident happened, paramedic Ben Du Toit said.

Mr Du Toit said the dingo bit the toddler's neck and began dragging him away into the bush.

"The parents awoke with the toddler crying and heard the crying getting further away from the camper trailer," Mr Du Toit said.

The family was taken to Eurong Resort after the attack where the police and paramedics provided assistance.

They were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital where the boy was assessed, before being taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the toddler was in a serious but stable condition.

Principal ranger Daniel Clifton said so far the dingoes involved in the attack had not been identified.

"At this stage I don't want to speculate what's going to happen to the particular dingoes that are involved," he said.

"We will continue to investigate."

Visitors headed to the island yesterday said they would not be perturbed by what had unfolded just hours before.

Adam Kirkman from Rockhampton was travelling with his small children, but said he had no concerns.

Tony Richardson, travelling with wife Christine, said he was confident it would be fine.

"Welcome to living in Australia," he said.