Dingo fatality ‘inevitable’ on Fraser Island

Another child has been injured by a dingo on Fraser Island.

The mayor of Fraser Island says it's "only a matter of time" before another child is mauled to death by a dingo, as the wild animals become more brazen.

A four-year-old boy was bitten at Orchid Beach on the island's east side on Saturday, just weeks after another child was seriously injured.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman confirmed the child and another boy, 5, were approached by the animal who sniffed the older child.

Both were running away from the dingo towards their family's rental property when the animal bit the four-year-old. He received two "small red marks and a slight graze to his thigh" but did not require medical treatment.

The Fraser Coast mayor says he is increasingly concerned about the brazenness of wild dingoes on Fraser Island.

When the parents chased the dingo into the bush, it is said to have snarled at them and showed resistance to leaving the area.

The attack comes just weeks after a toddler was attacked by a dingo in the same area.

The two-year-old suffered serious injuries to his legs, arms, neck, shoulder and head after the animal mauled him on April 17.

At the time, the child was unsupervised, having wandered outside while his family slept.

In February this year, another child was bitten after a pack of dingoes approached him while he was walking along Orchid Beach with his father.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was "serious concern" that there were increasing reports of dingo attacks on young children.

"You can't go too many of these without getting a fatality," he told 4BC.

"This is very concerning … Orchid Beach is the only large settlement that doesn't have a dingo fence around it.

"The dingoes are getting more and more confident, and we're seeing more young children getting bitten. It's been 20 years since Clinton Gage was killed by a dingo …

"I just can't see us on a monthly basis (having) children being bitten by dingoes without getting another fatality."

Cr Seymour said council would look at putting a fence around Orchid Beach, like the ones in place in other major settlements of Kingfisher Bay and Happy Valley.

"Fraser Island is a wild place, so if you're taking your children there you need to supervise them at all times," he said.

"I think some of these dingoes might be living under these (rental) homes."

