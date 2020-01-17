Menu
Dingo residents on boil water alert

staff writers
17th Jan 2020 5:22 PM

Dingo residents are on a boil water notice after town water levels show low chlorine levels. Chlorine is used to disinfect the water.

“As a public health precaution people living in Dingo are asked to boil water used for drinking, cooking, washing raw food, making ice, cleaning teeth and pet’s drinking water,” A statement from Central Highlands Regional Council read.

“Bring water to a rolling boil, cool and store in a clean container in the fridge.

“Wash dishes in hot soapy water or the dishwasher. Children should use bottled or cooled boiled water.

CHRC has confirmed it isworking to fix the problem and another notice will be issued when that happens.

