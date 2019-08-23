Dingo trap throwing record tipped to fall

THERE'S a battle brewing on a country race track in Central Queensland tomorrow that has stood the test of time - and it has nothing to do with horses or beer.

For three decades punters have travelled the two major highways that service the beef, coal and timber industries west of Rockhampton, to get to the annual Dingo Charity Race Day.

The small town of Dingo, about an hour-and-a-half drive from the Beef Capital, doesn't stop for a horse race though.

It comes to a standstill for the World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition and to a degree, the five thoroughbred races at the track tomorrow are just part of the sideshow.

For those not familiar, the art of hurling a dingo trap (yes, the steel things used to capture wild dogs) after you've got a few XXXX Gold cans under your belt, is in its 30th year.

And while stewards won't be swabbing the trap-throwing contestants tomorrow, don't be fooled into thinking that this competition is all about laughs and giggles.

Far from it, in fact, as Layne Perkins explains.

Layne was formerly the publican at the Dingo Hotel/Motel who came up with the Charity Race Day concept some 30 years ago.

St George Illawarra Dragons NRL star Ben Hunt, a former Dingo local, contests the Dingo Trap Throwing Competition in 2011. Sharyn O'Neill

"There are some blokes out there who have been practising pretty heavily for the trap throwing this year,” he said.

Hang on a minute - like actually training for this event?

"Yeah they reckon the record is going to be broken this year,” Layne continued.

"Some of these guys take it very seriously.

"We've got young ringers who have their own traps at home to practice with and the competition gets quite interesting on the day.

"A few of the blokes don't even have a beer until the trap throwing is finished so they get a bit serious, but they're egged on by their mates and family as well.”

Laura Jarman, from Rockhampton, brings a bit of glamour to the Dingo Trap Throwing Competition in 2011. Sharyn O'Neill

Ian Peterson holds the event record - a 45m throw in 1995 gave him back-to-back spots on the Savage Barker & Backhouse World Championship silverware.

In 2000, special guest, dual Olympic hammer thrower Sean Carlin, attended the race day and actually threw a dingo trap 48.65m.

But the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist did not wish to officially partake in the competition because of his professional status.

Back in Layne's heyday, his best throw was around the 37m mark which wasn't enough to win him a title.

THEY'RE OFF: Racing towards the finish line at the Dingo Charity Race Day. Meghan Kidd

"For me it was the same at the bar and with the bookies - I lost it there as well,” Layne joked.

On a serious note, one of the charities the day has raised money for over the years is very close to Layne's heart.

"The first charity race day we had was for the Queensland Spastic Welfare League who are known as the CPL (Cerebral Palsy League) these days.

"I've got a son who has cerebral palsy - he was seven years old back then.

"I've been tied up with the league for 37 years, since Shahn was born, and I'm actually a life member but they're a great organisation that helps children and families.”

The coveted trophy for the World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition. Contributed

Layne said many other charities had also been worthy beneficiaries of the race day since its inception.

"The day has just been a huge success from the start.

"In the early years we had a chicken and champagne tent for $5 which was great for the ladies.

"We've had camel races, miniature ponies with riders carts on the backs of them for kids to race, ostrich races, Jimmy Barnes played one night after the races - anything that we could do to raise a few dollars but the main focus has always been the trap throwing competition.”

An ambulance is always on course for the races and the trap throwing but safety has improved over the years.

"Trap throwers never used to wear anything on their heads but now they have to wear skull caps,” Layne said.

"In the early days we had some head wounds and claret, but we just sent those guys back to the bar and got them another rum and they were alright.

"That was the old days for you - we have to watch ourselves now.”

DINGO RACES: Luke Kraft, Adelaide Berry, Lillee Loader and Jarod Mccamley. Jessica Dorey

DINGO RACE DAY

When: Saturday, August 24

Where: Dingo Race Track, Dingo

Start: 11am

First race: 1pm

Last race: 4pm

Cost: $10 per adult; children under 18 free

Fashions on the Field: Winter/Spring theme

Accommodation: Free camping at the race course

Travel: Buses running to and from Blackwater until midnight Saturday

Entertainment: Bill's amusement rides