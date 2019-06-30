Menu
Qld govt to review Fraser Island visitor numbers after dingo attacks
News

Dingo v goat: One winner in island death match

by Peter Michael
30th Jun 2019 6:57 AM
In the ultimate survivor contest, a wild dog was fitted with a "suicide collar" in a controversial fatal face-off with feral intruders in a bid to stop them destroying a pristine, tropical island on the Great Barrier Reef. Here's how it went down.

In the ultimate survivor title contest, a wild dog fitted with a "suicide collar" is in a fatal face-off with a solo goat on a tropical Great Barrier Reef island.

Both animals are the last two standing after a controversial three-year feral pest project to cull about 300 destructive goats eating rare littoral rainforest on Pelorus Island, 80km north of Townsville.

The dingoes were fitted with tracking collars before being released on Pelorus Island. Picture: Ben Allen/Twitter
Both are marked for death.

"The goats are gone," Hinchinbrook Shire mayor Ramon Jayo told The Sunday Mail.

"The wild dogs did their job. Vegetation is growing back on the island. It worked. End of story."

Feral goats are seen roaming Pelorus Island off the coast of Queensland in 2016. Picture: Ben Allen
Cr Jayo was reluctant to talk because of threats and abuse over the council plan to stop goats ruining the island, slated for a luxury $15,000-a-night boutique getaway retreat.

Two desexed dingoes - surgically implanted with time-delayed poison pellets - were released in 2016 in a radical pest control program to exterminate a plague of goats on the 4sq km rocky island in the Great Palm Island Group, off Lucinda.

Pelorus Island in Far North Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard
In what was hailed an environmental success, latest surveys show the apex predators killed off all but one goat.

Council rangers believe one of the wild dogs is also still alive.

The island used to be overrun with goats but council rangers believe all but one was killed. Picture: Ben Allen
The plan was the dogs would die after their work was done.

But it appears one dose failed to activate, officials say, and rangers are now hunting the survivor to humanely euthanise the animal.

Hinchinbrook Shire mayor Ramon Jayo.
Environment Minister Steven Miles.
Last year the council was recompensed $86,000 after a court overturned an interim order by Dr Miles to scrap the program and remove the dingoes.

"The much-maligned feral goat control project on Pelorus Island has been a success," read a report by the Hinchinbrook local marine advisory committee to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

"The goats that once plagued the island reserve have been culled.

"With the goats all but gone, the native vegetation is recovering exceptionally well and there has been no negative impact on native fauna."

