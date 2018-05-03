Menu
John Gass
Dingoes sighted at Yeppoon school

Steph Allen
by
3rd May 2018 12:49 PM

A YEPPOON neighbourhood is on dingo alert after four of the animals were sighted sprinting through a suburb.

Steph Gregori posted on the Yeppoon Families Facebook page at 4am this morning that she saw the wild animals in the area leaving the back of a local Catholic Primary School.

"Four dingoes just ran across Panorama Drive from the back of St Benedict's, heading into the scrub,” she posted on the social media page.

Despite some comments from other group members that locals should expect wild animals in the "wild”, Ms Gregori stood behind her caution due to the amount of human activity in the area.

"It's just a warning for those people that walk their dogs in the area, that they have been sighted,” she commented.

"I see loads of people, a lot of them older [people], walking their pups through there.

"[We] must be cautious.”

Livingstone Shire Council has been contacted for comment but no response is expected today due to its 24 hour turnaround time.

Dingoes have also been reported in the northern suburbs of Rockhampton from time to time.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

