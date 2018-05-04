Dining in a car park? It's a hit in Rocky's CBD

Visitors to the region taking advantage of the Pilot Dining Platform initiative.

JUMPING on board (or should we say platform) Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes is excited to be part of the region's latest development.

Coined a 'parklet', the outdoor dining platform is designed to enhance the outdoor dining capabilities of local businesses.

"We have had people already dine out here, and they said they loved it,” Hamish said.

"This style of Al Fresco dining is great, and we couldn't pass the opportunity to apply for it.

"People can sit outside, have something to eat and drink, and just enjoy the outdoors.”

Hamish Hughes at Ginger Mule. Allan Reinikka ROK030317amule1

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the dining platforms were an initiative of Council's CBD Framework which outlines long and short term strategies including placemaking initiatives designed to activate and improve the city.

"Last year council went out to businesses with expressions of interest and we are so pleased to see The Coffee Society, Ginger Mule and the Artizan Bakery take advantage of this pilot program and it's also wonderful to see them installed just in time for Beef Australia 2018," Mayor Strelow said.

Coffee Society have joined in on the pilot program Jessica Powell

"One by one, as we implement and trial these initiatives we will begin to gauge what helps businesses, what attracts more people and what creates vibrant atmosphere in the CBD.”

The platforms will be leased by businesses during the six month trial period after which council will review the program.