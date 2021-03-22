Dinner event builds bonds in community, across faiths

More than 100 people from a variety of locally-represented cultures attended a dinner in Rockhampton on Friday night to foster relationships between community and religious leaders.

The Queensland Police Service in partnership with Multicultural Australia, the Queensland Human Rights Commission, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, and Rockhampton Regional Council hosted the fourth annual Multi-Faith Dinner.

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull said the dinner was becoming “more and more successful” each year.

“This dinner is important for police because it helps us build linkages and partnerships and points of contact with our multicultural and faith communities in Rockhampton, so it’s a very big part of building trust and communication,” he said.

“Over the last few years there’s been changes in community attitudes because of different international incidents or events, and so these events like this help us to build that communication and trust within individual communities.”

Multicultural Australia regional manager Jill Armstrong said it was important to provide an opportunity “for people to be seen to stand together”.

”By bringing together so many people from different cultures and races, we’ve noticed over the years how people are becoming more and more comfortable in interacting with each other,” she said.

“People really love it.”

SES Central Region regional manager Andrew Wyatt said that fostering multicultural relationships was vital for keeping people safe when natural disasters struck.

“Working with the emergency services is a really good thing for us to do to be able to build that trust, build the relationships with people in the community,” he said.

“Particularly when we have emergency-type events as we’ve seen in Central Highlands over the last 24 hours.”