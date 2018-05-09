Dinner's served at the PA as new menu item revealed

MOUTH-WATERING: Rebecca Christiansen with a Thick Cut Rib Eye steak which has been added to the Park Avenue Hotel menu for Beef Australia and Mothers Day.

MOUTH-WATERING: Rebecca Christiansen with a Thick Cut Rib Eye steak which has been added to the Park Avenue Hotel menu for Beef Australia and Mothers Day. Chris Ison ROK260418cmenu1

THE Park Avenue (PA) Hotel are serving up some delicious dishes across Beef Australia 2018 and Mother's Day.

What's On specials available on their website for May are ready to melt in your mouth.

PA's Beef Australia special is their thick-cut tender rib fillet which is served on potatoes with a side of Kilpatrick oysters rested in whole mushrooms.

This dish, which is priced at $35 is also served with broccolini and a red wine sauce.

When you purchase this meal, you can add the chef's dessert special, home baked bread and butter pudding for $5.

Laura Godwin from the Park Avenue Hotel said they wanted to serve "a big, juicy Rockhampton steak" as a nod to Beef Australia 2018.

She said there was also a fish of the month included in their specials; an oven-baked crispy skin barramundi served on wild rocket.

Included in this delicious $28 meal are pan-fried scallops which are wrapped in a ham jamon with green pea and bacon veloute, and is finished with a raspberry coulis.

Ms Godwin said the Park Avenue Hotel now serve their famous ribs on every day the restaurant is open, Tuesday to Saturday.

Every Thursday, $25 ribs are offered with a free drink, which has been proven to be extremely popular with diners.

These gourmet beef and fish of the month specials will also be available for Mother's Day lunch.

Ms Godwin said anyone who had pre booked to dine at the hotel for Mother's Day will receive an entry to go into the draw to win a beautiful hamper drawn during lunch.

The hotel's Liquor Barn offers an exclusive range of products, such as DAX beer which is imported from Germany. Two cartons can be purchased for $40.

The Park Avenue Hotel advertises with The Morning Bulletin every Thursday.