Dire beach warning: ‘No one should be swimming there’

Yeppoon surf life savers (from left) Kirsty Glithero, Daniel Martin and Emily Glithero were involved in the Christmas Day rescue, along with Mark Leon, Mark Boyd and Bill Robertson.

ONE of Yeppoon’s most experienced surf life savers has warned of the dangers of swimming in unpatrolled waters near Ross Creek.

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club patrol captain Mark Boyd was involved in a dramatic incident on Christmas Day in which seven people had to be rescued off Main Beach.

Three children were caught in the treacherous Ross Creek rip about noon on Wednesday.

Patrick Doherty, who was working as a lifeguard at Yeppoon Lagoon, raced to their aid, along with another man.

Two other men also ran into the water to help but soon found themselves in need of assistance in the trying conditions.

Mr Boyd was alerted to the unfolding drama one minute after his shift had finished.

He and five other club members sprung into action, Mr Boyd driving the IRB out to bring the seven people back to shore.

He and club president Sam Milfull said the rescue highlighted the need for people to always swim between the flags and be mindful of surf conditions.

“I’ve been patrolling Main Beach since 1982 and one of the most important things I’ve learned is that on every outgoing tide from Ross Creek there is always a rip,” Mr Boyd said.

“That makes conditions very dangerous and no one should be swimming there.”

Mr Milfull reiterated that message.

“If we can’t see you, we can’t save you,” he said.

“In this instance, it was only due to the quick-thinking actions of the lagoon lifeguards that we were able to respond, assist and prevent a foreseeable and avoidable Christmas Day tragedy.”

Mr Milfull said the outgoing tide from Ross Creek, combined with a powerful current from the other direction, and strong winds, created very dangerous and challenging conditions for the team involved in the rescue.

“The actions of lagoon lifeguard Patrick Doherty were courageous and undoubtedly prevented a tragic outcome,” he said.

“Our members who responded in the inflatable rescue boat believed the treacherous conditions meant it was impossible for even the strongest swimmers to negotiate a return to shore.”

Mr Milfull said the lagoon lifeguards and volunteer life savers displayed exceptional teamwork to ensure the seven people were returned to the beach, their families and their Christmas Day celebrations.