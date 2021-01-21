Direct flight from Rocky to Uluru in unique new deal

Travel Associates Rockhampton is offering direct flights from Rockhampton to Uluru as part of a weekend getaway next month.

Travellers can fly direct from Rockhampton to the Red Centre next month.

Travel Associates Rockhampton is the first travel company to operate charter flights direct from the Beef Capital to Uluru.

They are being offered as part of an Uluru weekend getaway.

Owner Debbie Rains said COVID and the subsequent closing of domestic and international borders meant the company had to “look outside the box” to create travel opportunities for its clients.

“People are keen to start travelling again, albeit fairly close to home and to other COVID-safe locations which is why we have put together a fully inclusive weekend flying direct from Rockhampton to Uluru, meaning you do not need to travel through another city,” she said.

“Not only does this maximise your weekend in the Red Centre time-wise, but also enhances your safety.”

A similiar deal was recently offered in Mackay through Travel Associates, with Alliance Airlines taking on the charter.

The Uluru weekend getaway will depart Rockhampton on Friday, February 26, returning on Sunday, February 28.

It includes two nights’ accommodation at Sails in the Desert, with a sunrise and base tour of Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Optional extras include a visit to the art installation Field of Lights and the Sounds of Silence Dinner.

The deal is being offered from $1847 per person, twin share.