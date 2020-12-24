Direct flight to south-east available for Rocky residents

A new early morning direct flight to Brisbane is now available for Central Queensland’s travellers and businesses.

Rockhampton Regional Council airport councillor Neil Fisher said the 7am Virgin flight, which started last week, meant businesspeople could fly to Brisbane first thing, do a full day of work, and then be back home in Rockhampton in time for dinner.

“Having this 737 overnight in Rockhampton is a huge win for travellers but especially those doing business in the south-east corner of the state.

“It offers yet another reason why living in regional Queensland is becoming more attractive.”

Cr Fisher thanked Virgin for partnering with the council to establish the flight and said its frequency would cut down accommodation costs by allowing people to fly in and out of Rockhampton on the same day.

“With the plane parking here overnight it also means more staff in Rockhampton to maintain the aircraft which has flow on benefits for our local economy,” he said.

“Many businesses have had a tough year so Rockhampton Regional Council and Advance Rockhampton continue to work with business to help them be more competitive, more effective, more efficient and cut costs.

“This is something council is very proud of as Rockhampton Airport continues to work with the airlines to provide more services to suit business needs in a competitive market.”