Direct flights from China on radar for CQ

The Yuexing Group developed one of the largest shopping centres to open in the world in 2016, Jiangnan Global Harbor. The extraordinary entertainment and leisure destination is in Changzhou, within the Jiangsu Province, west of Shanghai. Contributed

THE multi-million dollar investment into the Capricorn Coast by Chinese organisation the Yuexing Group will be a catalyst for further international tourism investment and the possibility of fast-tracking direct international flights into the region.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said Mr Ding and his associates met with council on Thursday to further discussions begun at preliminary meetings held earlier this year when the Yuexing Group were first considering acquiring the Keppel Cove property.

"The Yuexing acquisition of Zilzie Cove will be significant catalyst for revitalising the region's international tourism and will provide a major opportunity to tap into the rapidly growing China and Asian tourism market,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The Keppel Cove development already has substantial existing approvals in place and Thursday's three-hour meeting provided an opportunity to outline how council can assist in advancing the company's immediate and future development plans.

"There was also an opportunity to discuss other types of development that could be explored including the possibility of providing ocean access to Great Keppel and the islands from Coorooman Creek.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES: Ferry transfers to Great Keppel Island from the southern end of the Capricorn Coast are being explored. Glenn Adamus

"One of the drawcards that has attracted the Yuexing Group to invest on the Capricorn Coast is the natural environment and the fact that our region has not been spoilt by over-development.”

Cr Ludwig also praised founders Chris and Rita Dadson for their vision, passion and years of commitment in establishing the development.

"The Dadsuns' original vision in establishing Zilzie Cove has paved the way for this next stage to now advance and realise the development's full potential.

"These are certainly exciting times and highlights the importance of the international trade missions conducted by both Livingstone and Rockhampton Councils to attract this level of international investment to our region.

"The Yuexing Group said a deciding factor for their decision to invest in our region was the knowledge that there was strong local government and community support.”

Members of the Yuexing Group met with Council for preliminary talks on the Keppel Cove development at Zilzie.

Yuexing Group

The Chinese group's business activities include commercial, occupation, home furniture, major industry groups. It's main business covers commercial real estate, the financial industry, hotel businesses, furniture production and a home business chain.

Yuexing Group's developments include construction of the Shanghai Global Harbor, Changzhou Global Harbor and Large Urban Complex Projects in Jiangsu, Liaoning, Anhui, Xinjiang with the function of "Business, Tour and Culture”.