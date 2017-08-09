Direct Rocky-China flights on trade mission radar

DIRECT flights to China, food export and education opportunities are up for discussion during the Rockhampton Regional Council's impending trade mission.

The visit to Rockhampton's Friendhsip City, Zhenjiang, is an opportunity to build the RRC's relationship, and continue discussions on tourism, education, training and trade.

On the agenda are direct flights from Zhenjiang/Nanjing to Rockhampton for tourism development, as well as talks with with airport and port representatives.

A delegation of council officials, including Airport Committee chairman councillor Neil Fisher, will meet with a range of representatives including major retailers, food manufacturers and government officials.

During yesterday's council meeting, councillors unanimously voted Cr Fisher to join the Regional Development and Aviation general manager and Trade and Investment senior executive on the week-long visit to the People's Republic of China from September 23 to 30.

Zhenjiang is destined to become Rockhampton's sister city, pending approval from the Chinese Central Government, expected in October this year.

Once finalised, Zhenjiang's mayor will visit Rockhampton next year on a date to be advised.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow talks with Xia Jinwen, Zhenjiang's Party Secretary.

"The recent engagements and the friendship city relationship provide a platform for the exchange of ideas, new investment, people-to-people exchanges, inbound education and knowledge-sharing opportunities between the Rockhampton region and Zhenjiang,” a report presented to council states.

The RRC visited Shanghai and Zhenjiang in November 2016, and next month's visit is an opportunity to continue discussions in a bid to "actualise business opportunities”.

This includes:

Direct flight from Zhenjiang/Nanjing to Rockhampton for tourism development;

Discussion on teacher training and study tour programs from Zhenjiang to Rockhampton as well as formal sister school relationships between the two cities;

Discussion with food related companies for potential investment and trade; and

Discussion with food related companies for potential investment and trade; and

Promotion of Rockhampton to travel agencies.A report presented to council states the aim of the mission is to "promote Rockhampton and its capabilities, products and services of the region's export-ready businesses and institutions".

















Expenditure associated with the investment/trade mission will be funded within the proposed Regional Development and Aviation 2017/2018 operational budget.

The Zhenjiang Foreign Affairs Office have advised Council that the following expenses will be borne by the Zhenjiang Municipal People's Government; internal transfers within Zhenjiang and accommodation in Zhenjiang.