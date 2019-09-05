Director: 'everyone's at the top of their game'

MARKET day crowds will take a trip in a time machine when history comes to life at the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Sunday.

Characters from the 1800s through to the 1960s will share their stories while five locally-written short plays will be performed around exhibits across the site.

Actors Catie Fry, Clint Lennox, Mick Donnellan and Bryn Robertson will showcase their skills under the directorial guidance of Ian Westley.

Bryn Robertson, Clint Lennox, Catie Fry & Mick Donnellanperform Layn Morgan's play Same Time Tomorrow . Ian Westley

The shows are a culmination of Arts Central Queensland Inc.'s three-year long Living History Project which employs local writers, performers and a creative team.

The project's first outing was in June.

Now Westley says the team is keen to get back to work.

Bryn Robertson and Catie Fry in dress rehearsal for BobGalley's play Outside Dingley Cottage . Ian Westley

"This time we have five plays ready for performance, including two brand new ones never seen before,” Ian said.

"Everyone's at the top of their game, and really looking forward to sharing the stories we've been working on.”

Arts Central Queensland theatre project manager, Jessica Lamb said organisation's big picture was to develop professional opportunities for the region's artists, writers and performers.

"A core part of Arts Central Queensland's mission is to create professional arts opportunities, and it's great to see the response to the Living History Project - from the writers, the actors, from council and the Rockhampton Heritage Village team, and from the whole community.”

Your last chance to see the Living History Project will be on Sunday with performances at 11am, 11.20am, 11.40am and 12.10pm.

Curlew, recommended for audiences above 16 years of age was written by Amanda and Travis Hock, and set in the aftermath of a massacre of Indigenous people during the colonial era.

Each play will be performed in a different part of the complex so keep an eye out for roaming costumed performers.

The Rockhampton Heritage Village Living History Project's site-specific performance is delivered with the support of the Regional Arts Development Fund.