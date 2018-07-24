Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
News

Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jul 2018 7:06 AM

A MAN in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a dirt bike accident on the Sunshine Coast.

An RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic were winched into bushland west of the Sunshine Coast to treat the injured dirt bike rider.

The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon. He was treated at the scene for a number of injuries.

The doctor, paramedic, QAS officers and patient were then moved by ute to a cleared paddock nearby where the LifeFlight rescue helicopter met them.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

4wd dirt bike crash paramedics queensland ambulancd service racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Mayor rejects calls to remove cracked Quay St granite pavers

    Council News ENGINEERS still don't know why the new road surface cracked but aren't ruling out possible contractor error.

    REVEALED: LSC budget rate rises and landlord tax announced

    premium_icon REVEALED: LSC budget rate rises and landlord tax announced

    News Mayor says the focus is on a more equitable distribution of rates

    Rocky Hospital team celebrates huge surgical milestone

    Rocky Hospital team celebrates huge surgical milestone

    News PERFORMING more than 10,000 surgeries was result of hard work.

    • 24th Jul 2018 10:07 AM
    Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    premium_icon Concerns raised about the GKI beach sand bag strategy

    Environment The strategy to save Putney Beach is not a popular one.

    Local Partners