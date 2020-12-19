Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dirt bike rider injured in a double fatality overnight has been flown from Cairns for treatment.
A dirt bike rider injured in a double fatality overnight has been flown from Cairns for treatment.
News

Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after double fatality

by Pete Martinelli
19th Dec 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the men injured in a double motorbike fatality will be treated in Townsville.

The man, 21, was taken to Cairns Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the crash that killed a 28 year old man and a 17 year old youth.

The patient was flown to Townsville Hospital this morning, still in a serious condition.

The man was riding a yellow Suzuki dirt bike south when he collided with a red Honda dirt bike, travelling north on Mount Peter Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at about 10pm on Friday night, near the intersection with Mackillop Road.

Both the rider, 28 and his passenger, 17, were declared deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is understood to have been a factor in the incident and it understood the two bikes had been seen by local Mt Peter residents hooning through the neighbourhood on a previous evening.

Originally published as Dirt bike rider flown from Cairns after double fatality

fatality road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Rocky and Cap Coast’s best Xmas butcher crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Rocky and Cap Coast’s best Xmas butcher crowned

        Business The business is “flat chat” in the lead up to Christmas, with speciality items flying out the door.

        LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

        Premium Content LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.

        Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

        Premium Content Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

        Property Check out the top 10 biggest property sales in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast...

        True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

        Premium Content True local CQ mine worker and mum nominates for Rocky mayor

        Council News This candidate would like to promote the Rockhampton region as a great place to...