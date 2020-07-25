Menu
Mark Boyd at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benarabay Motorsports Complex..
Sport

Dirt set to fly as drivers test their skills in major event

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
DRIVERS from around Central Queensland will hit the dirt this weekend for round two of the Central Coast Car Club’s dirt khanacross series at Benaraby Motorsports complex.

Co-ordinator Jamie Overend said the club had a capacity field of 34 entrants, in various classes, all vying for points and ultimately championship glory.

“Well we have hit 34 entries which is our limit, so any nominations from now will go onto a reserve list,” he said.

“Thankyou all for supporting this event.”

The event will run at the layout off Jono Porter Drive at Benaraby, kicking off on Saturday.

Vehicles compete in different classes according to their engine capacity and drive propulsion.

Cars from small Daihatsu Charades to big Ford Fairlaines, with engines from three cylinder to V8s and turbocharged motors compete in both two wheel and four-wheel drive configurations, plus there will even be custom built off-road buggies.

The Confederation of Australian Motorsport describes khanacross as a competition conducted on unsealed surfaces, bitumen, or a combination of both, involving a series of timed tests of various layouts.

Each test is designed to test the acceleration, braking and general manoeuvrability of the vehicle and the skill and judgment of the driver.

The course for each test is marked by arrows and direction markers.

Junior competitors can compete from age 12.

For more information visit the Central Coast Car Club Facebook page.

