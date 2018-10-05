DirtRoadDollars winner announced!

WHEN he entered The Morning Bulletin's Dirt Road Dollars Campaign, the possibility of winning a watch was just an added perk for Seth Docherty.

Having only recently moved to Rockhampton from Brisbane for work, Mr Docherty was on the lookout for campaigns that gave back to the community.

When he came across Dirt Road Dollars, he didn't think twice before entering.

"I try and support good causes, and this one helps out the farmers,” he said.

"They are doing it tough and I really want to give back to the community.”

As for what Mr Docherty is going to do with his prize, a Garmin Vivimove HR watch, he said it's probably going to be regifted.

"I will probably give it to one of my sisters,” he said.