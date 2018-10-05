Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seth Docherty with his prize.
Seth Docherty with his prize. Allan Reinikka ROK041018aseth1
News

#DirtRoadDollars winner announced!

5th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN he entered The Morning Bulletin's Dirt Road Dollars Campaign, the possibility of winning a watch was just an added perk for Seth Docherty.

Having only recently moved to Rockhampton from Brisbane for work, Mr Docherty was on the lookout for campaigns that gave back to the community.

When he came across Dirt Road Dollars, he didn't think twice before entering.

"I try and support good causes, and this one helps out the farmers,” he said.

"They are doing it tough and I really want to give back to the community.”

As for what Mr Docherty is going to do with his prize, a Garmin Vivimove HR watch, he said it's probably going to be regifted.

"I will probably give it to one of my sisters,” he said.

dirt road dollars garmin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    Crime A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

    Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    premium_icon Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    Community LOST possession brought back to Woppaburra country in ceremony

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community NEARLY $7000 raised in just days to help family after tragic loss

    Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    premium_icon Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    Crime THREE attackers approached the Mt Morgan man and assaulted him

    Local Partners