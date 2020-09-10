Dirty doctor’s cubicle peep on unsuspecting teen

A retired GP was caught peeping over a public toilet cubicle by an unaware victim taking a selfie.

A retired Brisbane GP was caught peeping over a public toilet cubicle by an unaware victim taking a selfie, a court has heard.

John Neil Hart, 68, of Kelvin Grove, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrate's court to observations in breach of privacy.

The court heard the 17-year-old victim went to the public toilets at Chermside Marketplace on Webster Road on November 30.

While on the toilet he decided to take a photograph of himself, known as a 'selfie', the court heard.

"He took that photo and saw that there was a male with grey hair looking over the top of the cubicle into his cubicle," the police prosecutor said.

The victim looked up at Hart and yelled "Oi what are you doing".

Hart left the cubicle with the teen in pursuit demanding an explanation.

"You can't be doing that. What? Now that I caught you, you sh-t yourself," the teenager said.

Hart was tracked down by police using CCTV footage.

Retired GP John Neil Hart appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates court today for peering over cubicle of a public toilet in Chermside. Picture: Supplied

Hart's solicitor Rob Martin, of RD Martin & Company Lawyers, said his client had worked for decades as a doctor and had no criminal history.

He said Hart was in a toilet cubicle when he heard another person enter the cubicle next to him.

After not hearing anything for a while he decided to stand on the toilet seat and peer over to investigate, Mr Martin said.

"He says he was curious as to whether there was someone else in there and what was going on in there," he said.

"He accepts that this was wrong … that was not appropriate and he's deeply, deeply regretful and sorry."

Brisbane Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was serious offence.

"People are entitled to use facilities such as toilets and expect that their privacy will be respected, you did not do that," she said.

"It was submitted on your behalf, you're an otherwise law abiding and contributing member of the community."

Ms Merrin sentenced Hart to a 12 month probation order that will see him supervised in the community.

She imposed several conditions including that Hart be subject to any "medical, psychiatric or psychological" treatment authorised by Corrective Services.

Originally published as Dirty doctor's cubicle peep on unsuspecting teen