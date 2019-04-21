Dirty Tri entices athletes from across the pond

Sally Balharry, Craig McCormack and Debra Minor at Mt Morgan dam for the Try2 triathlon on Easter Sunday

TRIATHLON: For two ladies born in the UK, it's the people and places around Rockhampton which get them out and about early some mornings.

Debra Minor and Sally Balharry drove up just after sunrise on Easter Sunday morning to take part in the inaugural Mt Morgan triathlon.

"It's a beautiful place; sometimes you forget what's right here on your own doorstep,” Ms Minor said.

The event comprises a brisk swim in the dam, followed by a bike ride and run around the trails which lead up from the water's edge and back again.

"It's actually harder to swim in fresh water because you don't have the buoyancy,” said Ms Balharry who works as an air traffic controller.

"But then it's somewhat nicer because you're not dealing with the salt and the current.”

There were only a handful of competitors willing to brave the cold water heading into Queensland's winter.

But that's the beauty of the Try2 triathlon group which was put together by Craig McCormack: participants can choose their own distances and levels.

"You can go further or choose a different speed,” Ms Balharry said.

"If you don't want to swim, then just ride and run; and if you don't want to do either, Craig will probably rope you in as a safety officer.”

Mr McCormack rallies "anyone and everyone” to ensure the triathletes' safety as they tackle some pretty rough terrain up the figure-of-eight riding track behind the dam.

Ms Minor is training towards a half course at Ironman 70.3 in Cairns later this year, while Ms Balharry will contest the full course next year.

They say the triathlon is exponentially harder than the sum of its three parts, and it's more about racing against yourself than others.

"You can always get fitter, go faster and further; you can always improve yourself,” Ms Balharry said.

"Your body will follow if your mind doesn't give up, and you end up achieving things you could never dream of.”