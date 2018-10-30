Disability worker ‘threatened to poison, burn, drown’ client

A DISABILITY worker who allegedly threatened to poison, burn and potentially drown a vulnerable client while masking the abuse as an accident may still be employed in the system because police chose not to investigate the matter, a disability advocate says.

Principal Community Visitor Maurice Corcoran made the startling claim in his 2017/18 Disability Services Annual Report, which has been tabled in State Parliament.

Quadriplegic Maurice Corcoran who is a rights advocate for the disabled and will oversee surprise visits to mental health centres.

The revelations have prompted Police Minister Corey Wingard to seek answers from Police Commissioner Grant Stevens.

Mr Corcoran said the family of a young man with an intellectual disability, who was living at an unnamed SA-supported accommodation facility, had raised concerns about a menacing letter they allegedly received from a staff member at the care home.

The letter was one of a number of allegations, including that the man was taken to a topless waitress restaurant.

He said the letter was reportedly prompted by a mistaken belief that the family had complained about another staff member.

"The family found a very disturbing and threatening letter that was left in their letterbox addressed to them and allegedly from a staff member who blamed them for the site manager being moved," Mr Corcoran said.

"The letter went on to state that 'the staff who are affected by this are angry and pissed off, which puts your nephew at risk'.

"It went further, detailing forms of harm that could be applied to the client while masked as an accident and included the following: Food … poison; medication … wrong; shampoo … what's in the bottle - acid?; how well does he swim?; going through the windscreen … seatbelt unclipped."

Mr Corcoran said the letter finished with a "final chilling statement".

"(It read) 'This little piglet is going to be abused with cruelty violence … regularly and repeatedly'," he said.

READ THE ALLEGATIONS TABLED IN THE REPORT

Mr Corcoran said, "as a social worker for over 30 years, this letter is one of the worst that I have seen in terms of the threats to abuse with cruelty and violence, and all because of some misconception that the family had complained about a staff member".

He immediately contacted the Department of Human Services's critical incident team director, expressing concern for the young man and urging the director to accompany the family to a police station to report the incident.

The service provider placed extra staff in the care house to ensure the client was safe.

Mr Corcoran said neither the police nor the department investigated the matter, meaning the author could still be working with people with a disability.

"I do need to express deep disappointment and concern that this incident was not investigated by police nor the department's critical incident team," he said.

"As far as I am aware, staff at the site were not interviewed and therefore we still have no idea who wrote this vicious letter and they may still be working at this site or another site with vulnerable individuals.

"This example … highlights to me just how little we do know about our staff working with vulnerable people in our services and the lengths that staff may go to if they become angry and want to retaliate by threatening harm against clients."

Mr Corcoran said it also worried him that "we still do not know who wrote this letter and if any other staff knew about it".

SA Police has not responded to The Advertiser's request for comment.

Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink described the issues raised by Mr Corcoran as "troubling".

"I was advised the department's Incident Management Unit was alerted to this incident on March 3, 2018, and the matter was investigated as a matter of urgency," she said.

Ms Lensink said because of the nature of the letter, the matter was also referred to police.

"I was advised the preliminary investigation could not determine who wrote the letter, therefore it could not be followed up or investigated further by SA Police," she said.

"I will be meeting with Mr Corcoran this week to discuss any outstanding issues from his report."

Opposition Human Services spokeswoman Nat Cook said given the information provided by Mr Corcoran, she was "surprised" that matter had not been investigated.

"This case highlights the vulnerability of people living in care," she said.

"I have sought a full briefing from the department."

ALARMING ACCUSATIONS

■ Client taken to a topless waitress restaurant. Questionable as to whether such an outing was in his best interest and whether this led to a spike in poor behaviour.

■ Request to family to not speak too much with carers and shift supervisors about care provision to the individual so as to not place to much pressure on them, weekly update would be provided by email.

■ Accommodation move poorly handled including inadequate support to carers.

■ Introduction of a protocol to actively encourage carers to contact police when in the opinion of the carer, the client could not be placated which immediately led to a police report and attendance, which was later conceded to be an over-reaction.

■ Allegations of significant daily contacts by family that were eventually unreservedly acknowledged as never having occurred.

■ Installed intercom system that family by accident found to have video capability which was being used by carers to monitor client - neither family nor public guardian informed of device and its use.

■ NDIS assessment and plan completed without family involvement.